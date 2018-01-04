Newly-divorced Jamie Redknapp leaves for the Bahamas with son Beau Jamie and Louise Redknapp announced their divorce last week

It's been a week since his divorce from Louise Redknapp was finalised, and in a bid to escape his recent marital woes, footballer Jamie Redknapp has flown to the Caribbean. In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the father-of-two was spotted arriving in the Bahamas on Tuesday with his nine-year-old son Beau. Looking relaxed as he towed his luggage and golf clubs, Jamie's wedding ring was visibly absent.

Jamie Redknapp has two sons with ex-wife Louise

The idyllic getaway comes after a judge granted Jamie and Louise a quickie divorce in just 20 seconds at London's Family Court on 29 December. The couple, who were married for 19 years and announced their split in September, were not present when the decree nisi was granted. In November, Jamie hinted that Christmas would not be a family affair, after telling Metro.co.uk that he would be working over the festive period. He said: "To be honest, Christmas is such a busy time with the football and everything, I'm working. I've just had my schedule through and I'm working Boxing Day on Sky."

The couple were granted a quickie divorce last week

Meanwhile, Louise recently took off her wedding ring. In her first social media post since the divorce, the 43-year-old openly held up her ring-free hand up to the camera. The former Eternal singer also took to the stage without the ring for an energetic New Year's Eve performance at G-A-Y. Paperwork showed that Louise had filed for divorce and said the marriage had irretrievably broken down because of Jamie's "unreasonable behaviour".

Following her successful stint on last year's Strictly, Louise admitted that he loved her newfound confidence after feeling like a "Stepford Wife" for many years. "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself," she the Telegraph's Stella magazine. "I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that."