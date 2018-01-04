David Walliams shares funny throwback picture from school days - see here The TV star has barely changed!

David Walliams has delighted fans by sharing a funny throwback picture of his teenage self at his school prom. The photo sees the then 17-year-old British comedian looking rather dapper in a smart tuxedo, teamed with a red bow tie and a matching handkerchief. Fans rushed to post comments underneath the old snap, many of them stating that he has barely changed. "You haven't changed one bit David," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Wow, seems like you've been handsome for 30 years." A third post read: "Honestly you haven't changed a lot and still handsome."

David Walliams has posted this cute throwback

The post comes shortly after David asked his fans who they thought was the "sexiest Dave" - between him, David Beckham and Friends actor David Schwimmer. The trio were seen posing together for a picture, and the Britain's Got Talent judge took to his social media pages to post: "'The World's Sexiest Dave' competition reaches its final three." The photo immediately prompted followers to inundate the TV star with comments, even leading The Walking Dead's David Morrissey to remark: "This is a bloody disgrace. I was robbed." British comedian David Baddiel also quipped: "I gave them all a bye this year."

David, 46, is currently riding high on the success of his latest venture - the television adaptation of his 2015 novel, Grandpa's Great Escape. After the film aired on the BBC on New Year's Day, David tweeted: "Thank you so much for all your lovely messages about #GrandpasGreatEscape It is a special story for me, & was brought beautifully to life by #SirTomCourtenay @kit_connor & @ferrifrump."