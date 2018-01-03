David Walliams asks fans who's the sexiest 'Dave' in hilarious post Who do you think is the sexiest Dave?

They are all equally famous in their own rights, but David Walliams has asked his fans who they think is the "sexiest Dave" - is it himself - or is it football ace David Beckham or Friends actor David Schwimmer? The trio were seen posing together for a picture, with the Britain's Got Talent judge taking to his social media pages to post: "'The World's Sexiest Dave' competition reaches its final three." The photo immediately prompted followers to inundate the TV star with comments, even leaving The Walking Dead's David Morrissey to remark: "This is a bloody disgrace. I was robbed." British comedian David Baddiel also quipped: "I gave them all a bye this year."

David Walliams posed for a photo with David Beckham and David Schwimmer

Unfortunately for David Walliams, several of his followers picked the sportsman. "I'm sorry @davidwalliams but you know that Beckham wins," wrote one fan, while another shared: "Beckham for the win!!" A third post read: "Reckon it will be tight between you and Becks for the top spot." However, many of his supporters did pick him as their winner. "You're a winner every time @dwalliams No contest," one said on Instagram, while another wrote: "You would definitely win this competition I'm sure."

Despite the hilarity of the image, many fans were surprised to see the three together. One remarked: "Such a random photo, you three together." Another noted: "Three lovely Daves." But one follower said they should be judged on their beards rather than their sexiness, suggesting: "Best beard competition too!?" Not much is known about the picture, whether the three are working on a secret competition or they just happen to be celebrating the New Year together in in Turks and Caicos.