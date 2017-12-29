David Beckham's younger sister Joanne shares adorable picture of new-born daughter Joanne Beckham shares snap of two-week old daughter

David Beckham's younger sister Joanne gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Peggy at the start of December, from her relationship with her partner Kris Donnelly. And on Thursday Joanne, 35, uploaded a wonderful picture of the family of three enjoying their first Christmas festivities. Her handsome partner Kris was wearing a striking striped top which featured a distinctive rose embroidered pocket – and it's by Kent and Curwen, the brand David has a collaboration with. It appears that Kris's top may have been gifted to him by his girlfriend's brother, as he has been pictured wearing a similar design previously! The former Manchester United player became creative director of Kent and Curwen last year, and opened a flagship store in central London in November.

Baby Peggy is just over two weeks old

The happy couple looked full of joy as they posed for the family photograph, describing in the caption the joy their new two-week-old bundle had brought them already. The happy couple were pictured in front of the large Christmas tree adorned with twinkling lights. Joanne, 35, looked remarkably fresh-faced and glowing in the snap, wearing an on-trend check blazer and former Big Brother contestant Kris smiled contentedly at the tot.

David Beckham's sister Joanne is pregnant with her first baby!

Documenting her delight at her child's arrival, she wrote: "Our First Christmas… with our beautiful baby girl, what joy she's brought to our life's already and its only been just over two weeks! #love Unconditionallove #family"

At Joanne's baby shower she was joined by brother David, mother Sandra and father Ted

The former hairdresser confirmed she was pregnant in July with her first child and celebrated her pregnancy at a glamorous baby shower celebration in November at Harvey Nicholls in Knightsbridge. She uploaded a selection of memorable photographs on her social media platform of the day, including one of her footballer brother David, mother Sandra and father Ted in a united snap : "FAMILY. Such a beautiful day with family and friends" she exclaimed happily.