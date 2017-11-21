Viewers react to Mary Berry and David Beckham flirting on The One show Mary Berry and David Beckham discussed cooking together on The One Show

Viewers were quick to discuss the sparks flying between David Beckham and Mary Berry on The One Show on Monday night. The retired footballer opened up about cooking for his family-of-four and his wife Victoria, and Mary praised him. David said: "I love cooking. I lived in Milan for about 11 months, and I had quite a relaxed schedule with the team so, in the afternoons, I used to go and take a culinary course for five months. The kids loved pasta," to which Mary replied: "Victoria's got jolly lucky, hasn't she?"

Mary discussed cooking with David

The former Great British Bake Off presenter then told David how much her grandchildren loved sport, saying: "My grandchildren are very sporty. They love the outside, in all weather." Discussing the pair on the show, one person tweeted: "Watching Mary Berry swoon over David Beckham on the One Show is absolute TV goals #theoneshow #whataman," while another added: "The way David Beckham is looking at Mary Berry on the One Show is too much. Watch out @victoriabeckham."

David reveals he cooks for his family

Meanwhile, Mary's former fellow judge, Paul Hollywood, has accused Mary, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins for abandoning the popular baking show after it moved to Channel 4. Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: "The girls abandoned it. But I was the one put under siege… I didn't set out to be on the telly, I set out to be a good baker." He added that he believed the Prue Leith's Twitter mishap – where she accidentally announced the Bake Off winner several hours too early – affected the overall viewing figure of the final. He said: "I think we could have had much more. Everyone makes a mistake. It was a shame though."