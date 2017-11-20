Victoria Beckham reveals Harper wants to help others less fortunate The former Spice Girl appeared on This Morning alongside best friend Eva Longoria

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria delighted viewers on Monday's This Morning, as they spoke to presenter Alison Hammond about everything from their Christmas lists to their love of good art and wine. While chatting, mum-of-four Victoria revealed that her daughter Harper is already aware of just how lucky she is, and that she wants to help others less fortunate. She said: "Harper knows that Mummy and Daddy, and Auntie Eva do things to help other people, and she wants to do that as well. She understands, even at six, that she is very blessed. She’s very lucky to have what she has."

The former Spice Girl shares daughter Harper with husband David Beckham - pictured

The former Spice Girl – who shares Harper, along with sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and 12-year-old Cruz with husband David Beckham – added that she often feels the guilt that comes with being a working mother. She said: "I think as a parent you’re constantly questioning, 'Am I doing the right thing?' You know, we’re tough on ourselves, especially when you’re a working mum, you’re very tough on yourself. So when you see that your kids are turning out to be really good, kind, happy human beings, you know, what more could you ask for really?"

Eva and Victoria were chatting on This Morning

During their chat, Eva revealed that Victoria was one of the "sweetest, most loyal" people she knew, and the pair joked about their different talents. When Victoria questioned her acting ability in Spice Girls The Movie, Eva laughed: "I don't sing and she doesn’t act! We stay in our lanes." Victoria also confirmed that she wouldn’t be joining the Spice Girls. She said: "At some point you have got to know its time to say, 'that was great. Girl Power will always be there. What I do now is still Girl Power but it’s about empowering women through fashion. I won’t be stepping into a PVC cat suit any time soon."