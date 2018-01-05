David Beckham and Harper have a Lady and the Tramp moment – see photo! Victoria posted the sweet photo on Instagram

David Beckham has recreated a very famous Disney scene with his daughter Harper – and the picture has been melting fans' hearts. His wife Victoria posted the sweet photo of the footballer and his six-year-old sharing a piece of spaghetti – à la Lady and the Tramp – as they enjoyed their sun-soaked holiday. The former Spice Girl wrote: "The best daddy in the world x We Love u so so much kisses."

The Beckhams are back in London having spent the festive period abroad. The close-knit clan jetted off to Turks and Caicos Islands where they rang in the New Year, staying at the luxurious Amanyara resort. Judging by their enviable Instagram snaps, the family had a wonderful time together, welcoming in 2018 with an extravagant firework display. They also enjoyed a live performance from rock band UB40, while David, Harper and her big brother Romeo, 15, had fun raiding the props cupboard at the hotel's photobooth.

David and Harper recreated a scene from Lady and the Tramp

Another video posted to Instagram showed Harper and her other brothers Brooklyn, 18, and Cruz, 12, walking along a white sandy beach. David didn't add a caption, but simply placed a series of heart emojis across the video. Fashion designer Victoria didn't miss out on the fun either; the mother-of-four shared her own short clip of herself at a playground with Harper, where she showed off her toned legs while playing on a swing. "Having fun with Harper. Perfect family time. I love u @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper," she captioned the post.

The Beckhams celebrated New Year's in Turks and Caicos

David, 42, and Victoria, 43, also enjoyed a spa treatment together earlier this week, however it may not have been the relaxing experience they imagined. Their couple's massage took an amusing turn when Victoria observed the masseuse walking on David's back during his treatment. "What is this man doing on my husband?!?" she captioned a photo of the masseuse standing on the back of David's legs, while holding each of the footballer's feet.