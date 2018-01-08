﻿
Angelina Jolie attends the Golden Globes with son Pax as her date

The Hollywood heavyweight had the cutest date!

Angelina Jolie's Golden Globes date looked dapper as ever, but it wasn't one of the night's most common - a significant other or activist. The Hollywood star walked the red carpet at the 75th annual show on Sunday with her 14-year-old son Pax, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The mum-of-six, who is set to present at the award show, stunned wearing a black gown that featured a sheer neckline and feather trimmed sleeves. Angelina swept her brunette locks up into an elegant updo for the occasion. Meanwhile, the actress’ son looked dapper in a velvet tux complete with a Time's Up pin.

Angelina Jolie and Pax on the red carpet together at Golden Globes 2018

Angelina Jolie brought her son Pax to the Golden Globes

The mother-son pair, like many of Hollywood’s leading stars, were dressed in black to show solidarity for those who are combating injustice and inequality in the workplace. Last year, Angelina, 42, revealed that disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein made unwanted advances at her in a hotel room back in the late ‘90s during the release of Playing by Heart.

"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Angelina said in an email to the NYT. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

