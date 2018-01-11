﻿
Celine Dion waves off security and handles stage invader

Celine Dion's fans have praised her for the way she dealt with the stage invader

by Emmy Griffiths

Celine Dion handled a recent stage-invader like a pro! The singer was surprised during a concert in Las Vegas by a fan, who climbed up on the stage and proceeded to hug her. Celine shooed away her security and spoke to the woman, who told her that her son had recently undergone a bone marrow transplant, and that she wanted everyone in the crowd to be a donor.

Celine helped a woman who invaded the stage

Celine told her: "Let me tell you something, I'm glad you came up on stage tonight. I thought you just wanted to come closer to me, but you know what? I'm glad you came closer to me… You know what? We've got babies that we love, and we're going to fight for them. And we're wearing gold, that's a sign." Celine eventually had security help the lady off stage, saying: "You okay? She's okay? Just want to make sure she's fine! I don't know her, I love her!"

Thanking the audience for their patience, she continued: "You know what? Some people go through a lot, and some people need to talk. I want to say thank you to all of you, because for maybe five minutes we had given this lady a moment to talk. Gentlemen, thank you so much. You've done what you're supposed to do, I appreciate it very much. I think it was important. Thank you for your patience."

Her fans were quick to praise the way she handled the situation, with one writing: "I'm impressed. She handled that well and with class. Hats off to Celine Dion. Bravo," while another added: "Celine is a classy lady! Love the way she handled the situation!" ﻿

