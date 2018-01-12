Tamzin Outhwaite reveals how she starts the day with daughter Florence The EastEnders actress shares daughters Florence, nine, and Marnie, five, with ex-husband, actor Tom Ellis

Tamzin Outhwaite's daughter Florence is the sweetest! The EastEnders actress, who plays Mel Owen in the BBC One soap, took to her Instagram account on Thursday to tell fans that her daughter had set her alarm so that she could do yoga with her mum before she left for work. Holly Willoughby's cousin-in-law posted a photo of herself dressed in a grey T-shirt by Selfish Mother, adorned with the word 'Mother', writing besides it: "This morning my 9 yr old set an alarm for 6am so we could do yoga together, by candlelight as it was dark ,before I left for work. I love her for that. #mustfindayogaclassforkids."

Tamzin Outhwaite did yoga with her daughter Florence before going to work

There is no doubt that Tamzin is a doting mum to her two daughters, and revealed that it was in fact Florence's wise words that ultimately persuaded her to reprise her role as Mel in EastEnders following a 15-year break. She spoke to HELLO! Online and other publications about her return to the Square at a recent press day, saying that she had asked her daughter: "'They have asked me to go back to ­EastEnders — what do you think?' She said, ‘Can you come home every night?’ and I said, ‘Yes’, so she went, ‘Well do it.'"

Tamzin often practices yoga - and her daughter if following suit!

The EastEnders' stars happy family life is a far cry away from her alter-ego's. Tamzin – who is half Italian - enjoyed spending Boxing Day with relatives, including her glamorous grandma, 'Nonna' and her half-cousin, This Morning host Holly. The TV presenter shared a photo of the trio on her Instagram account, likening them to an EastEnders family, captioning the snap: "Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch! In true #eastendersstyle... faaaaamly! Xxx FYI.., @glamzin is my cousin." The photo ended up causing some confusion for fans, who were unsure whether or not Holly and Tamzin were really blood related.

Holly later cleared this up on This Morning after speaking out of her excitement at Tamzin's return to EastEnders. The mother-of-three enthused to soap correspondent Sharon Marshall that "Tamzin's back!" Sharon then went on to question how Holly is related to Tamzin, to which the 36-year-old replied: "Well, she's my husband Dan's cousin. It's family init!"