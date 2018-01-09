Holly Willoughby explains relationship with Tamzin Outhwaite after cousin confusion The This Morning host recently called the EastEnders actress her 'cousin' on social media

Holly Willoughby has addressed the confusion surrounding her relationship with Tamzin Outhwaite. The TV presenter previously told fans that she was cousins with the EastEnders actress in a recent Instagram post, but her followers realised that this didn't quite add up, seeing as Tamzin is actually related to Holly's husband, Dan Baldwin. While discussing Tamzin's comeback to EastEnders on Tuesday's This Morning, Holly excitedly told soap correspondent Sharon Marshall: "Tamzin's back!" Sharon then went on to question how Holly is related to Tamzin, to which the 36-year-old replied: "Well, she's my husband Dan's cousin. It's family init!"

Holly Willoughby's family photo with Tamzin Outhwaite caused confusion with her fans

Holly also spoke about the picture she had posted, which was taken over Christmas at a family gathering. She said: "We are with her Italian grandmother, Nonna." The Dancing on Ice presenter spent Boxing Day with Tamzin and her 'Nonna', describing the pair as her 'EastEnders-style' family. She captioned a cheerful snap of the trio, writing: "Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch! In true #eastendersstyle... faaaaamly! Xxx FYI.., @glamzin is my cousin." Fans were quick to question her use of wording, with one writing: "Well – she's your husband's cousin, not yours," while another said: "It's her husband's cousin."

Holly and Tamzin are firm friends

Tamzin is set to return to the BBC One soap in January, reprising her role as Mel Owen following a 16-year absence. The 46-year-old actress is set to be part of a huge new storyline, and her character Mel will later be joined in Albert Square by her 15-year-old son Hunter – the son of her deceased husband Steve Owen. Tamzin spoke to HELLO! Online and other publications at a press release in December, where she teased: "She is going to come back damaged. Same person, more bitter, more brittle."

The mother-of-two also revealed that it was her daughter Florence who ultimately persuaded her to return to the show, after the nine-year-old asked whether her mum would be able to come home from work every evening. Following the news of Tamzin's return, the actress said: "EastEnders is in my DNA and I always knew deep down that someday I would revisit Mel." EastEnders creative director John Yorke has promised an "incredible storyline" for Mel that will "awaken a lot of old ghosts, some great memories, and a whole new series of adventures too".