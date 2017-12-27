Holly Willoughby spends Boxing Day with her famous cousin – find out who! The TV host shared the rare family snap on social media

Looks like Holly Willoughby had a very merry Christmas with her loved ones. The This Morning presenter shared a photo of what she calls her 'Eastenders-style' family with her Instagram followers. The star posted a cheerful snap of herself with her 'Nonna' and her famous cousin-in-law, actress Tamzin Outhwaite. The smiley trio looked stunning all together on Boxing Day. Holly wrote: "Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch! In true #eastendersstyle... faaaaamly! Xxx FYI.., @glamzin is my cousin."

Holly with her 'Nonna' and cousin-in-law Tamzin Outwaite Photo credit: Instagram/HollyWilloughby

Holly's followers loved the personal festive picture, with many of her fans surprised to hear of her connection with Tamzin, who is due to return to her Eastenders role in the new year. The pair are related by Holly's husband Dan Baldwin, who is cousin to Tamzin.

One fan said: "I didn’t know you and @glamzin were related... you learn something new every day 😊 Merry Christmas to you both xx." Another wrote: "Well look at you 3 beauties good looks run in the family then. Merry Christmas & New Year 2018 lots of love luck & good health to you all." One fan told Holly: "Excellent genes of course 😄 enjoy the rest of your Christmas gorgeous ladies xx."

A few days earlier, Holly shared some photos from her pre-Christmas skiing holiday, telling fans she felt reluctant to come home. The presenter hit the slopes for a week-long break, returning to the UK just in time for Christmas. Sharing a selfie, Holly wrote: "Home now... always hard to say good bye to this magical place... felt literally on top of the world." The 36-year-old looked stylish as ever in skiwear, with mirrored ski glasses and a cord jacket that featured a faux fur trimmed hood.

Holly and Phillip are being reunited on Dancing on Ice in January

Holly is now gearing up to co-host Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield, with the first episode airing on Sunday 6 January. The mum-of-three last hosted the show back in 2011. Christine Bleakley stepped into her shoes when Holly took a break to present The Voice. Now she's back with her This Morning partner Phillip, with judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, newcomer Ashley Banjo and returning judge Jason Gardiner.