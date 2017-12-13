Holly Willoughby shows off glamourous Elf on the Shelf: see funny post here The This Morning host is definitely in the festive period

It's the festive craze loved by children and adults alike. And it seems Holly Willoughby is also a fan of the Elf on the Shelf. The star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday evening to post a short video showing her elf dressed as an action man, complete with a stripy cape and green boots, spinning around on a disco ball light. Fans rushed to comment on the funny clip, with one writing: "Ha ha my kind of elf!!!" Another said: "I need to actually make an effort with old elfy mines not being very naughty."

Current mood... #elfontheshelf A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:43am PST

WATCH: Holly Willoughby makes son Chester laugh in cute video

Just moments before, Holly shared a sweet video of her three-year-old son Chester laughing hysterically whilst being tickled. She captioned the post: "The best sound in all the world… #chester #giggle #love." Chester is the youngest of Holly's three children; the 36-year-old and her husband Dan Baldwin are also parents to son Harry, eight, and six-year-old Belle. There's no denying that Holly is a doting mother. The Celebrity Juice panellist previously admitted that her number one priority will always be her family - no matter what. "If I work in the afternoons than I make sure I'm home in time for bedtime," she told reporters in March.

Holly is a doting mother to three young children

READ: Holly Willoughby opens up about the pressures of being a working mother

"I have to do that, otherwise I go a bit grey inside. I love work but the most important thing is my family and making that right. If that doesn't feel right, I really put the brake on and pull back. Even friendships will sort of go down the pecking order because it's not as important as that really, if I'm honest. If they're true friends, they'll always understand that. I have a group of mums who are friends and we all are on the same page." When quizzed whether her friendships have changed since welcoming her children, Holly remarked: "They haven't really changed massively. Except that I've got new friends now - ones I've met at the school gate which is quite nice. It's quite new because I've never experienced that before, it's been really lovely because you have a lot in common with someone in a completely different way."