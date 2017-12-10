Holly Willoughby and stars share rare snaps of their children playing in the show! Holly Willoughby, Kimberley Walsh and Giovanni Fletcher posted pics on Instagram

Looks like Holly Willoughby had fun playing in the snow with her children on Sunday! The This Morning presenter took to her Instagram page to share a lovely wintery snap of her three children enjoying the snowfall in their back garden. In the photo we can see Holly's children, Belle, six, Harry, eight and Chester, three, from the back dressed in bright snow suits. Chester and Harry wear matching patterned suits, while Belle sports a funky pink jacket and trousers with bobble hat and ear muffs.

Let it snow let it snow let it snow... ⛄️ Rainbow Bright and her snow patrol! @alexandalexacom 🙌🏻 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Dec 10, 2017 at 5:37am PST

Holly captioned the photo: "Let it snow let it snow let it snow... ⛄ Rainbow Bright and her snow patrol!" The star's followers adored the snowy snap, with one writing: "Hope they have a lovely time, got to enjoy it whilst it lasts #makingmemoriesxx." Another fan told Holly: "Beautiful Hollie...love the way you are so grounded & protect you beautiful children from media xx you're a beautiful mum xxx." One said: "Truly it’s frozen come true have fun @hollywilloughby."

NOTHING gets me more excited than SNOOOWWWW!!!!!!! ❄️❄️❄️#snowman #snow #meandBobs #sundayfunday A post shared by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Dec 10, 2017 at 3:07am PST

And Holly wasn't the only celebrity to share a picture of her kids enjoying the snow. Kimberley Walsh shared a cute video of her son Bobby with a snowman. She wrote: "NOTHING gets me more excited than SNOOOWWWW!!!!!!! #snowman #snow #meandBobs#sundayfunday." Kimberley's famous friend Denise Van Outen commented: "Love" with a heart emoji and one fan said, "Awww such a cute snowman bobs xxx."

Meet the newest member of our family... Flossie-Cloud. ☃️❤️ xx A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on Dec 10, 2017 at 2:31am PST

While Giovanna Fletcher also posted a photo of her children Buzz and Buddy with their snowman on her Instagram page. She wrote: "Meet the newest member of our family... Flossie-Cloud." One follower said: Well of course even your snowman has to be one of the finest I've ever seen."