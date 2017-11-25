Holly Willoughby shares adorable Christmas-themed drawing by son Chester The This Morning host is a proud mother to three children

Holly Willoughby is one doting mother! The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to share a sweet drawing of a snowman by her youngest son, Chester, who is proving to be quite an artist. "In other news... Chester made this today...," the proud mum told her followers of her three-year-old's efforts. Fans rushed to comment on the adorable post, with one stating: "How lovely and so nice that it's his own work." Another said: "It's gorgeous, melts your heart doesn't it." A third post read: "Beautiful. Love it when baby’s proudly come home with their artwork. A perfect treasure."

Holly Willoughby posted a cute Christmas-themed drawing by her son Chester

Chester is the youngest of Holly's three children; the 36-year-old and her husband Dan Baldwin are also parents to son Harry, eight, and six-year-old Belle. In a recent interview with Fabulous Magazine, Holly admitted that she hasn't completely ruled out adding to their brood. She shared: "When you look around the table and you've got these little people you've made together who are just so funny, that's when you think: 'Maybe we should have more…' But that's not a reason to have more! That's what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I'm really, definitely done. I think."

The TV star, who is gearing up for the new series of Dancing On Ice next year, has also said that she enjoyed her third pregnancy when she was expecting Chester in 2014, and that she thinks the Duchess of Cambridge will enjoy hers too. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the launch of her recent Diet Coke campaign, Holly explained: "Once you have had your second, you're in your full swing. I think the third one you can really enjoy because you know what you're doing and so [Kate] won't need any tips from me, because she has learnt so much from the first two."