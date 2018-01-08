Holly Willoughby supports her friend's heartbreaking cancer story The This Morning host revealed her best friend Emma's one-year-old niece is battling cancer

Holly Willoughby used her mass reach on social media for an important cause on Monday evening, taking to her Instagram account to share her best friend's tragic story about her one-year-old niece Alice – who is currently battling Bilateral Retinoblastoma, a rare form of cancer. Holly shared a beautiful photo taken from Emma's wedding day in 2010, which showed the This Morning host styling her hair in a beautiful up-do. Holly explained in the picture's caption that she had shared the image after Emma decided to cut off 12 inches of her hair to support the charities taking care of her niece. She said: "Sisters and friends will always stand side by side and help where they can…love you Ems, one of this world's special people!"

Holly Willoughby's best friend Emma is donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust

The 36-year-old TV presenter went on to share Emma's story with her followers, explaining that she had cut off her hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs for children who are losing their own hair due to cancer treatment. Emma said that through doing it, she hoped to “make their day a little brighter". She then went on to explain that Alice and the entire family were being supported by the Rainbow Trust, and left the information for people to donate to the charity.

Holly's fans were quick to comment on the post with their own inspiring stories, with one writing: "I donated my hair to the Little Princess Trust. Those little princesses needed it more that I did. Great charity." Another said: "I've just done the same thing today." A third added: "Amazing! At my salon we do free cut and blow dry for anyone to donate to the Little Princess Trust."

Celebrities including Amber Le Bon and Harry Styles have previously donated their hair to the Little Princess Trust. Amber – who got her hair cut in September – said at the time that it was an easy decision: "My hair will grow back and it is going to kids whose hair isn’t growing right now. If I make one kid smile by adding to a wig that they are wearing that makes me so happy."