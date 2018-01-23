EastEnders star Patsy Palmer's children find huge success in the States From Walford to Hollywood! Find out what the EastEnders star's kids do

She may be a soap superstar, but it seems Patsy Palmer's children are destined for Hollywood. Since relocating her family to Los Angeles in 2014, the EastEnders actress is getting accustomed to another kind of lifestyle -thanks to her three kids; Charley Palmer Rothwell, 25, Fenton, 16, and daughter Emilia Merkell, 15. Patsy's eldest son, whom she shares with ex-husband Alfie Rothwell, is carving out a career as a film actor, having appeared in big-screen hits including Legend, Dunkirk and Darkest Hour. Meanwhile, Fenton and Emilia - from her current marriage to Richard Merkell - are making waves in the modelling world.

Patsy Palmer's children have managed to crack Hollywood

Patsy, 45, and her cab driver husband, who are also parents to seven-year-old son Bertie, moved their family to Los Angeles four years ago. Charley decided to remain in the UK but despite this, Patsy remains his biggest fan. Last year, the mother-of-four said on ITV's Lorraine: "He is already a movie star. He should be here now. I should swap places with Charley." During the interview, Patsy admitted that she had told her children not to get into the industry. When asked what advice she would give her children, she laughed: "Don't do it." She added: "He is amazing, he has done incredible things."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that her model son, Fenton, is dating Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber. The pair allegedly met through their mothers, with a source recently telling The Sun: "Fenton and Kaia have been close pals for a while through their mums' friendship and in recent months it has grown into something more... It's very early days but they have grown close and seem very happy together." The young couple have got quite a bit in common. Patsy's son Fenton is signed to LA modelling management, The Dragonfly Agency, while Kaia is signed up to IMG. The 16-year-old made her catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week last year and has since been jet-setting all over the world to walk the runway for all the big name designers.

