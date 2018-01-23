Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin are couple goals in rare photo The This Morning presenter looked stunning in a Grecian-inspired blue gown

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin are one loved-up couple! The This Morning presenter has shared the sweetest, candid photo on Instagram with her husband of ten years, showing the pair attending the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena. Holly, 36, looked typically stunning, choosing to wear a Grecian-inspired blue gown as she cosied up to Dan. The husband and wife duo were caught mid-laugh, looking ready to head into the awards ceremony.

Holly simply captioned the photo with blue and yellow love hearts to reflect her evening gown, which was designed by Elisabetta Franchi. The mother-of-three, whose weight loss has been a hot topic of conversation, left her jewellery at home, instead letting her dress do all the talking. Her shoes were by designer Charlotte Olympia. The pretty blonde shared another photo of her dress, posing side-on as she wrote: “@officialntas ready!!!! Best night of the year! Thank you to my amazing glam squad!”

Holly and Dan attend the NTAs

It will certainly be a night to remember for Holly. The TV favourite has been nominated for Best Presenter for her work on This Morning, alongside co-star Phillip Schofield, Ant and Dec and The Chase’s Bradley Walsh. Holly was also in the running for another award for her work as a panellist on Celebrity Juice. The style icon regularly shares photos of her outfits on Instagram, but tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

Her fans no doubt loved her rare photo with Dan, which comes after the pair enjoyed a fun-filled Christmas break. Holly and her family took not one but two holidays – first skiing, followed by a sun-soaked trip to the Caribbean. Holly and Dan are the proud parents to three children – Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three.