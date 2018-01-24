Shayne Ward denies NTAs bust-up with fiancée Sophie Austin The Coronation Street actor and his fiancée Sophie have a daughter together

Shayne Ward has hit back at reports that he had a blazing argument with his fiancée Sophie Austin at the NTAs. The couple were enjoying a rare night off parenting duty, but rumours surfaced the following morning, claiming that the pair had had "a massive row" in the corridor of the venue.

The Coronation Street actor took to Twitter to share a photo of himself pulling a perplexed face, as he wrote: "Interesting read this morning, News to us baby @SophieAustin1 Anyway ready to enjoy a day off with my girls." Sophie replied to her fiancé's tweet, commenting: "News to us anyway hurry up we are hungry #itslunchtime." Shortly after midnight the evening before, the doting mum had also tweeted: "Great night at @OfficialNTAs but home to bed as little one will be up crack of dawn #mummylife."

Shayne denied the row on Twitter

Shayne, 33, and Sophie, 34, welcomed their first child in December 2016. The couple took to social media to announce their daughter's arrival, with Shayne tweeting: "Proud to share our incredible news. Me and Sophie had a beautiful baby girl. We are completely besotted and in love with the deepest of hearts. Our world. Willow May Ward." They had announced their pregnancy in August, just a few months after going public with their relationship in March.

Speaking about baby Willow last year, Shayne said: "I adore her, she's incredible. She's at the rapid-rolling stage at the moment." He added on This Morning: "I just love her so much. I was always meant to be a dad, with Sophie, and we've created Willow."

The couple attended the NTAs on Tuesday night

Shayne reveals explosive Corrie storyline

The couple recently had the merriest of Christmases too, after Shayne popped the question in December 2017. Shayne showed off the impressive diamond ring he had bought Sophie on Instagram, simply writing: "#MrsWardtobe." The singer received well wishes from all over the world. "Congratulations to you both... Happy New Year 2018 with many blessings & much love.... Greetings from Brazil! Love You!" wrote one fan, whilst another one posted: "My congratulations to you both, the most beautiful couple in the world! Kisses from Omsk City (Russia)!"