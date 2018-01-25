Priyanka Chopra shares details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Harry and Meghan are due to tie the knot in Windsor on 19 May

She's highly likely to bag an exclusive invite to the royal wedding of the year. And in a new interview, Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her friendship with Meghan Markle and her fiancé Prince Harry, as well as their blossoming romance. Speaking to E! News, the Bollywood star gushed: "They're so happy and so in love. It's so normal and sweet and yet not normal at all, so I'm super happy for her, I really am."

Priyanka Chopra has been friends with Meghan Markle for a few years

When asked whether she has met the British royal, Priyanka replied: "I mean I've spoken to him and Meg a couple times, but I haven't been around in London like at all." The 35-year-old actress, who has known Meghan for a couple of years, went on to reveal that her friend is the perfect addition to the royal family. "Meghan is just super down to earth and really chill," she shared. "She always has been that, and she's still like that - that is what I love about her, and that's why… she'll be really an icon for young girls around the world."

Although she is yet to receive an invite, Priyanka confessed that buying Meghan a wedding gift will be no trouble at all because she's "very down to earth". The star added: "She's like if you give her a book, she'll be happy. Like, as long as it's thoughtful. So I don't think it'll be really hard because she's never been the kind of girl who's like 'Oh, I want the newest bag,' or 'I want…' She's just a very girl's girl. She's very down to earth, so I don't think it'll be really hard." Priyanka and Meghan met over two years ago at a party, and seem to have been joined at the hip ever since. Priyanka has previously publicly praised Meghan, stating she is so much more than just Harry's partner, and we think she'd be a great support to Meghan on her big day.

