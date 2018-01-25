Alex Jones thanks NHS staff after multiple visits to the hospital The One Show presenter has a baby boy Teddy with husband Charlie Thomson

Alex Jones is feeling incredibly thankful to the NHS after she had to make unscheduled visits to the hospital this week. The One Show presenter took to Twitter to praise staff and the country's health service, writing: "The NHS are truly brilliant and we should all be so grateful to have such a remarkable service. Found ourselves in hospital twice this week. All is fine but the standard of care from paramedics, nurses and doctors had been second to none. A huge, heartfelt thank you x."

Alex chose not to reveal why she had visited hospital, but some followers speculated that something had happened to her little boy Teddy, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson. One fan replied: "Was it Teddy? If so hope he's ok... these little darlings can worry the life out of you. Thank heavens for the NHS X." Others agreed with the star, praising the NHS for being "brilliant" and working their "magic".

Fans asked Alex if something had happened to her baby boy

Earlier this week, the TV presenter celebrated her son's first birthday. To mark the occasion on social media, Alex, 40, shared a very rare family photo showing herself with her husband Charlie and their little boy. The snapshot, taken during a recent holiday, was of the trio standing together at the edge of a beach, gazing out to the ocean.

Alongside it, proud mum Alex wrote: "We can't believe that our little boy is 1 today. What a year it's been, Teddy has brought more love to our lives than we thought possible. It's also been the steepest of learning curves. We're so grateful for having this tiny man so big in personality in our world. Happy birthday little Ted. Penblwydd hapus Cariad."

The presenter and husband Charlie celebrated Teddy's first birthday this month

In a recent interview with the Mirror, the Welsh beauty gave a rare insight into her home life, revealing that Teddy had further cemented her bond with New Zealand-born husband Charlie. "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship," she said. "You have to rely on each other, especially because we're both working. I couldn't do it without Charlie." Alex also revealed that she speaks both Welsh and English to little Teddy, and said she hopes to possibly be "a mum to another, if we're lucky".