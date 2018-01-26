Loading the player...

Donald Trump and Piers Morgan discuss Meghan Markle in new interview Piers Morgan gave an insight into his interview with President Donald Trump

Piers Morgan has shared some behind-the-scenes details from his interview with Donald Trump on Thursday. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who conducted the President's first ever international interview since his inauguration, revealed that he and the former Apprentice host discussed many different topics, including Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle. Speaking to Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard about the interview, Piers said he covered "everything from trophy hunting, to Meghan Markle, to Europe, to ISIS".

Piers interviewed the President

The interview, which will air on Sunday, also saw Donald apologise for controversially retweeting Britain First posts, leading Theresa May to publicly condemn his actions. Speaking about the apology, Piers said: "He just thought the videos, which to him depicted ISIS-like behaviour, deserved a retweet. I questioned him on that. By retweeting it he was effectively endorsing a racist organisation and he shouldn't be doing that… I thought it was an interesting exchange, I don't think he really wanted to go to the point of apology. But I kept pushing him and eventually we did get there."

Piers suggested that Donald apologise for retweeting Britain First

A clip from the interview saw Donald tell Piers that he was the "least racist person that anyone's going to meet", adding: "If you are telling me these are horrible, racist people then I will apologise." Speaking about his personal reaction to seeing the President, Piers explained: "He's just the same as when I met him on the Apprentice… It is surreal to be in a room suddenly with a guy I've known all that time and he's the most powerful man in the world. He's no angel... I get this, but he's also the leader of the United States and we need him."