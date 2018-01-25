Loading the player...

Tom Cruise joins Instagram and he already has over 500,000 followers Tom Cruise shared two snaps from the upcoming Mission Impossible film

Tom Cruise has joined Instagram! The Minority Report actor is the latest celebrity to be using the social network to share snaps and give his fans an insight into his life. The star signed up to the app on Thursday, and has already shared two photos where he gave a behind-the-scenes look at filming his upcoming film, Mission Impossible 6. His first post was a black-and-white photo of a slate from the set, and he captioned the shot: "Get ready. #MissionImpossible."

Tom shared a look at the Mission Impossible 6 set

His second photo showed him in action on set as he stood on the side of a helicopter. He wrote: "We've upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can't wait for you guys to see more." His fans were quick to respond to the photos, with one writing: "Yay!!! Can't wait to see you in the sixth #MissionImpossible," while another added: "Welcome to Instagram Tom Cruise." Tom recently returned to filming after breaking his ankle in a stunt gone wrong back in August.

At the time, Paramount Pictures released a statement which read: "During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018. Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer." It appears that filming resumed in January, after the star was spotted performing stunts on the roof of Blackfriars station. The 55-year-old looked to be on fighting form as he ran across a roof away from a helicopter, while his skills were watched by a crowd of onlookers.