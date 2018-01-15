Tom Cruise back to performing stunts after breaking ankle

Loading the player...

Tom Cruise is back in action for Mission Impossible 6! The actor, who broke his ankle while performing a stunt on the set of the action film back in August, was spotted performing stunts on Blackfriars Bridge in London on Sunday, which had been transformed into a film set. The 55-year-old looked to be on fighting form as he ran across a roof for a scene of the upcoming sequel, and his skills were watched by a crowd of onlookers.

Paramount Pictures confirmed that production on the film had been paused in August after Tom's injury, and a statement read: "During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018. Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer."

Although it was thought that the release date would be postponed due to Tom's recovery, director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed that the much-anticipated film was still due to be released on 27 July. Speaking to Sky News about the incident, he said that Tom was "always supposed to slam into the side of the building," adding: "On the fourth try, he hit the building at a slightly different angle and he broke his ankle."

Tom regularly performs his own stunts in films, and the stunt coordinator for Million Impossible: Rogue Nation, told Variety: "With a megastar like Cruise, someone has to make sure the stunts are done as safely as possible." Speaking about a particular scene in the film, he added: "Tom didn't want to have the feeling of being too safe. He said it would ruin his performance… Everything you see is real. It was all Tom."