Jamie Oliver reveals Jools' Christmas tradition that 'freaks me out' The celebrity chef has shared his Christmas plans with HELLO!

Jamie Oliver has opened up about his plans for a family Christmas in an exclusive video for HELLO!'s advent calendar. The celebrity chef revealed that his wife Jools has introduced a new tradition for their children that he isn't a fan of – Elf on the Shelf.

"There's this thing called Jingle, I don't know what he is, like a little gremlin that comes out and then he disappears, and he moves every day. He's got a life of his own," Jamie said, adding: "This freaks me out. Jools has a Jingle, the kids love it but every day Jingle moves and that just freaks me out a little bit. Petal fell in love with him and wanted to keep him like a little muzzy, but he doesn't stay forever. He goes after Christmas."

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's Christmas countdown

Jamie Oliver will be spending Christmas with wife Jools and their five children

Jamie has also revealed what he would like for Christmas – and it's not what you might expect. "This Christmas the thing I'm looking forward to is a nice new selection of wonderful, over delivering pants. I think men's pants are woefully under-served and I'm waiting for a nice new comfy pair.

The 42-year-old joined HELLO! in the lead-up to Christmas, and shared his top tips for creating a stress-free dinner for friends and family. Jamie explained that there are three fundamentals for roast dinner – great meat, gravy and roast potatoes. And he said you should make as much effort arranging your table as you do preparing the meal. "If you're going to the effort of making a beautiful meal, your table should follow suit - tie your napkins up with ribbons, fresh herbs and chilli to give them a festive vibe, light some candles, arrange a couple of jars of seasonal flowers, and add some homemade name tags (a great job to delegate to kids)," he said.

Jamie is the final star in HELLO!'s advent calendar. Check out our Christmas Countdown to see who else recorded a message for HELLO! readers. Merry Christmas!