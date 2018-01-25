Loading the player...

Eddie Redmayne's Madame Tussauds wax figure is so realistic – can you tell which one is real? Eddie Redmayne joked about painting the freckles on his wax figure

Eddie Redmayne's wax figure was recently unveiled at Madame Tussauds, and it's uncannily accurate to the Theory of Everything star - from his hairstyle right down to his freckles! The Oscar-winning actor was fully involved with the creation of the waxwork, and attended a sitting so that the artists could take over 200 measurements. He also donated his Gucci suit, worn at the LA premiere of The Danish Girl, to dress up the figure.

Eddie donated a suit for the wax figure

READ: Eddie Redmayne all smiles as he receives OBE from the Queen

Eddie said: "It's been fascinating to be part of the process and the skill of the artists is astounding. I felt most sorry for the freckle painter!" General Manager of Madame Tussauds London, Edward Fuller, added: "As one of London most iconic attractions, it felt right that we add one of London's most iconic actors, and residents, to the guest list of our star-studded party room. We are certainly ready for Eddie, he truly is a fan favourite and his likeness was one of the most requested figures in 2017. With award season in full flow it's fitting that we invite our guests to mingle with Eddie and his fellow A-Listers."

Eddie joked about the wax figure

READ: Eddie Redmayne fan pleads guilty to stalking him for five years

Eddie's figure will appear alongside waxworks of other British stars, including Tom Hiddleston, Cara Delevigne and Benedict Cumberbatch. It is an exciting time for Eddie; he is currently expecting his second child with his wife, Hannah. A spokesperson confirmed the happy news in November, telling E! News: "Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child." The couple already share one daughter, one-year-old Iris Mary. Speaking about fatherhood, he said: "She is heaven. Her name is Iris… Before you're a parent you sort of hear people talking about [sleepless nights] and then suddenly you're the guy who's floating in constant jet lag with an IV of caffeine. And so I've become that person. But then occasionally there's that amazing thing where it's three o'clock in the morning and you're sort of gently furious, and you get a little smile and your heart breaks a bit, and it's all totally worth it."