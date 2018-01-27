Stars pay tribute to Paul Young's wife Stacey who has died aged 52 Famous names took to Twitter to share their condolences

Sir Rod Stewart, Jo Woods and Tina Hobley are just some of the famous names who have paid tribute to Paul Young's wife Stacey, who sadly died on Friday following a two-year battle with brain cancer. Singer Paul had shared the news on his Twitter page, writing: "Sadly Stacey has passed away today after a 2 year fight with brain cancer. She died peacefully at our home surrounded by family, friends and her four children: Levi, Layla, Grady and Jude."

Paul Young with his late wife Stacey

Tributes poured in from the Paul and Stacey's celebrity friends, as they offered words of support to the family. Sir Rod Stewart wrote: "My dear @PaulYoungParlex, My heart goes out to you for your loss. Stacey was warm, wonderful and always got the joke. Much love – Rod." Actress Tina Hobley said: "Oh Paul. I'm heartbroken for you all. No words. Beautiful Stacey." Jo Wood, who was married to Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, told Paul: "So sad to hear that Stacey Young died today. My thoughts are with @PaulYoungParlez she was a such a lovely women."

Singer Midge Ure posted: "My heart goes out to Paul Young and his family at the passing of his beautiful wife Stacey today. All our thoughts and love are with you at this dreadfully sad time." While Jason Donovan wrote: "So sad to hear about Stacey Young. Always full of energy, warm big heart and a big smile. My thoughts are with @PaulYoungParlez and family. Sending love from the Donovan’s x."

Paul, 62, met former model Stacey on the video shoot for his second single Come Back and Stay in 1983. Romance blossomed and the pair married in 1987. The couple went on to welcome three children together – daughters Levi, 30, and Layla, 32, and a son Grady, 22. Paul and Stacey split in 2006 but reconciled three years later in March 2009. During their time apart, Stacey had another son, Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger. Following her reconciliation with Paul, the singer became Jude's stepfather.