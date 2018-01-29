Georgina Rodríguez has fun-filled birthday party without Cristiano Ronaldo The new mum posted several snaps on Instagram

Georgina Rodríguez celebrated turning 24 this Saturday, 28 January in a fabulous way. The Spanish model, who recently welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, took to social media to give glimpses of her incredible day. As seen in her Instagram posts, Georgina threw a party with her friends, got glammed up by a stylist and even spent some time with the kids. There was only one notable absence from the special day: Cristiano! The 32-year-old Real Madrid player could not be with his love as he was in Valencia playing the home team.

Georgina Rodríguez was surrounded by her friends on her 24th birthday Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

On social media, Georgina didn't seem to sweat missing her hubby. She shared pieces of her magnificent celebration with her fans in a carousel post and even wrote them a sweet note. Her first photo flaunted some oversized celebratory balloons. The birthday girl, who looked chic in a black halter top, had a giant golden "24" floating in the air, as well as the world "Congratulations." The second pic in the series displayed Georgina holding up the number balloons amongst her large group of friends.

"Good morning, my people!" she wrote on her Instagram along with the happy pictures. "Today on my birthday, I want to thank everyone for loving me, supporting me and accompanying me on another year more of my life." She then hinted at having an extra celebration with her athlete husband, adding (along with a heart emoji): "I still have to celebrate with many other special people for me..."

The birthday girl got all glammed up by a stylist Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

To look radiant on her big day, Georgina enlisted on the help of hairdresser and make-up artist Kley Kafe. The professional combed back the model's dark tresses into a polished low ponytail. He seemed to give her a beautiful birthday look, highlighting her brown eyes with a dark eyeliner and keeping her foundation appearing natural.

Georgina fit in a little workout with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

Of course, before getting glammed up the mummy had to squeeze in a workout. A big fan of sports and healthy living, it made sense that Georgina did not seem to neglect her exercise routines, even on her birthday. In another post on her Instagram, fans can see her boasting some serious flexibility alongside Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. "Juntitos trains better!" the star wrote along with the snap. "My child will be the most flexible footballer in the world." The pair got bendy in a nursery room which could belong to any of their children: twins Eva and Mateo, who are already seven months, and Alana Martina, who was born on 12 November.