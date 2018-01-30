Justin Timberlake to headline the BRIT Awards 15 years after famous Kylie Minogue routine The singer is bringing sexy back to the Brits

Justin Timberlake has been confirmed to perform at the 2018 BRIT Awards next month, joining the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rita Ora. This will be the 36-year-old's third time on the stage but it also marks 15 years since his famous performance with Kylie Minogue. "Excited to be performing #Brits! See you soon UK," he told his Twitter followers on Tuesday.

Back in 2003, Justin performed a show-stopping three-song medley performance with Cry Me A River, Like I Love You and his duet with Kylie with a cover of Blondie's Rapture. With three BRIT Awards under his belt - International Male Solo Artist in 2004 and 2007, and Best International Album in 2004, his performance at this year's BRITs is not only expected to be a BRITs night highlight but also a stand out global TV moment.

BRITs Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland Jason Iley said: "We are honoured to have an artist of Justin's stature and relevance performing at this year's BRIT Awards. He is one of the most exciting artists in the world with success spanning more than two decades and is adored by music fans across the globe." He added: "The BRITs has an enviable history of being one of the most important platforms for incredible stand out TV moments from the biggest global artists and I have no doubt that Justin’s performance will be one to remember."

The singer famously performed with Kylie Minogue in 2003

The exciting announcement comes just ahead of the release of Justin's album, Man Of The Woods, which is out 2 February. Other artists to hit the stage on the night include, Rag'n'Bone Man, Jorja Smith, Stormzy and Foo Fighters. The BRIT Awards 2018 with Mastercard will be live on ITV on 21st February at The O2 Arena, London.

