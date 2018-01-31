Michelle Obama reveals gift she received from Melania Trump during 'awkward' exchange The former First Lady revealed her gift on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michelle Obama has finally revealed what gift she received from President Trump's wife Melania when the family moved into the White House. The infamous gift exchange took place in January 2017, shortly after Donald's inauguration. Melania was seen presenting Michelle with a beautifully wrapped Tiffany & Co. box but the encounter looked a tad awkward, as Barack's wife didn't quite know what to do with the gift.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian asked: "There was a box given. Yeah, so what was in there?" Laughing, Michelle said: "The Tiffany's box… It was a lovely frame. It was a frame." Reminiscing on the incident, Ellen said of President Trump: "First of all, he just walks up the steps without his wife, just leaves his wife behind. He just walks up there…"

Michelle replied: "Well, there's all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you're going to do this, they're going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I'm sort of like okay… What am I supposed to do with this gift? "And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I'm thinking do we take the picture with…? And then my husband saved the day – see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?"

At the time, footage showed Michelle exclaiming "You brought a gift!" as she accepted the present from Melania. Seeing that his wife wasn't quite sure what to do with it, Barack gallantly took it from her and said: "I'll take care of the protocol here."

Michelle, 54, was giving her very first TV interview since leaving the White House. She and her family have remained in Washington D.C. where they live in a nine-bedroom mansion in the affluent neighbourhood of Kalorama. Their elder daughter Malia, 19, currently studies at Harvard University, where her famous parents went. Meanwhile Sasha, 16, is a high school student at Sidwell Friends School.