US basketball star and American Idol star die in horrific car accident

Former American Idol contestant Leah LaBelle and her husband, former NBA player Rasual Butler, have died following a horrific car crash. The pair were travelling in the early hours of Wednesday morning when Rasual lost control of the car and collided with the curb. Both Leah and Rasual were pronounced dead on the scene. Rasual was best known for his 14-year career with the NBA, where he played for teams including Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls.

The NBA released a statement which read: "The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. A pro's pro, Rasual enjoyed a long, successful career and was widely respected by his peers and coaches. We grieve with their loved ones during this difficult time." L.A. Clippers added: "The L.A. Clippers are deeply saddened by the loss of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Rasual will long be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the court, but for his vibrant personality, positive outlook and the compassion he had for everyone around him." He is survived by a daughter from a former relationship.

