George Shelley talks about his sister's tragic death for the first time

Former Union J band member George Shelley has opened up about his younger sister's tragic death for the first time. Harriet passed away aged just 21 in 2017 after suffering head injuries. Speaking about the incident on Lorraine, George said: "So innocent, she just needed a wee so she ran out between two tour buses, I believe they were Stormzy's tour buses… and she ran out and it was a really silly mistake. It was nothing to do with the car, she fell back and hit her head on one of the buses and the damage; she was in ICU for a week, watching the brain pressure go up and down."

The singer continued: "It was, 'She's going to live, she's going to live,' and in the end they said, 'We've had the brain specialists in, and even if she pulls through, she's gone.'" He added that Harriet saved seven lives by registering to donate her organs, and opened up about a conversation they had shortly before her accident where they spoke about heaven. George revealed that they were discussing the film Passengers, in which the characters make a choice about who will leave to live on a new planet, and who will be left behind. He explained: "She ended it by going, 'It doesn't matter George because when we die, we'll meet in heaven and you can tell me all about the new planet'," adding: "I'm now on my new planet, this is the beginning of something new for me."

