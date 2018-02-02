Victoria Beckham posts photo of Spice Girls reunion! You know we really really really wanna Spice Girls reunion!

Victoria Beckham has sparked reports that the Spice Girls are reuniting by posting a photo of the whole group together again! The mum-of-four shared the snap on Instagram, which showed herself, Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner posing together at Geri's home in London. She captioned the exciting photo: "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! Exciting x." Fans were quick to comment on the post while speculating on their reunion, with one writing: "Wow! Couldn't be more excited. Bring it on girls," while another added: "Omg it's happening!" Emma also shared the same snap which read: "The future is looking spicy!"

The group were spotted making their way to Geri's place for a special meet-up on Friday, and a source told The Sun that their reunion will take place after "a long period of negotiation". The insider said: "This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again. But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year. It's very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn't go back." The group, who reunited for the London Olympics in 2012, are regularly rumoured to be reforming, and Mel C previously opened up about why she thought it wouldn't happen.

Loading the player... Speaking on The Nightly Show, she said: "That's where I'm at right now, that's where myself and Victoria are at. It's not really doing the band justice to go out as a four-piece, whoever is missing, it doesn't matter. For me, Spice Girls, it's like a jigsaw puzzle. It's different to other bands because you look at Take That and they are going out as a three-piece, and they are brilliant, I love the boys. But with the Spice Girls everything about us was the individuality and what that created together."

