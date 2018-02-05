Myleene Klass gushes over romance with boyfriend Simon Motson Myleene Klass has been dating the fashion PR guru since 2015

Myleene Klass is one loved-up woman! The former Hear'Say star was unable to hide her delight as she opened up about her relationship with fashion PR guru Simon Motson. During an appearance on Monday's Lorraine, the 39-year-old gushed: "I think I do deserve it. Look how hot he is!" Myleene, who is launching a new workout DVD ahead of her milestone 40th birthday, has been dating Simon since 2015, but has done her utmost to keep their romance on the down low.

The radio presenter is a mother to two daughters; ten-year-old Ava, and six-year-old Hero, whom she shares with ex-husband Graham Quinn. She gave viewers an insight into family life with Simon, who has two children from his previous marriage Anna Walton. "There's six of us now so nobody invites us over, we're like a travelling circus," she shared.

Myleene has released her very own fitness DVD, My Body by Myleene. "I've been asked for a decade now to do a fitness programme, but, now I have my milestone birthday, I want to really look after my body," she explained when asked why she decided to do a fitness DVD now. "It gets results and it's a shout out to mums. I got that body from doing that work." The mum-of-two has even got her boyfriend trying out the workout, saying: "He lost a stone in about a week and half of doing my workout - I didn’t even lose that."

