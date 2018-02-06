Ben Affleck's father talks star's split from Jennifer Garner and battle with addiction Timothy Affleck is also a father to actor Casey Affleck

Ben Affleck's father has spoken publicly about the star's split from wife Jennifer Garner in 2015, and his ongoing battle with alcohol addiction. Timothy Affleck – also a father to actor Casey Affleck – told Grazia that the pressure of Hollywood has taken its toll on both his sons, describing it as "a disgusting place". He explained, via the Mail: "You're kind of forced to develop a persona that is hard to shed and go home to your family. It affects your whole life. I think it's one of the dangers of the film industry." Reflecting on the end of Ben's ten-year marriage to actress Jennifer, he added: "It's very difficult to balance family life in the midst of global stardom. It's a hard, taxing life. In the world outside of the entertainment industry, marriages end all the time. It's as common as dishwater, it's nothing to dither about."

Ben Affleck pictured with his younger brother Casey

Timothy also briefly touched on 45-year-old Ben's addiction to alcohol, telling the publication: "Ben has always been serious about getting sober. There is no question about that. He wants a balanced life and he's working on it."

In March last year, father-of-three Ben took to Facebook to share a candid post about his alcohol addiction with fans. He wrote: "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to life live to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."