David Walliams pokes fun at Ant McPartlin and Amanda Holden's rumoured fight The Britian's Got Talent team were all smiles as they laughed off any animosity between Ant McPartlin and Amanda Holden

David Walliams had fans in stitches after posting a series of photos of the Britain's Got Talent presenters joking around on a private jet amidst the rumoured rift between Ant McPartlin and Amanda Holden. The Little Britain star posted a photo of the group – Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Declan Donnelly, himself, Ant and Amanda, all pointing fingers to each other in a mock feud. "We all had a furious argument about something on the way home. @bgt@simoncowell @noholdenback@aleshaofficial @antanddecofficial," he wrote besides the photo. "Yes there is clearly a tense discussion going on here, it'll be front page," one fan joked in the comments section, while another said: "You guys are funny and always me me smile!"

Amanda was also quick to comment on the snap, writing: "Love this," accompanied by a series of crying laughter face emojis and love hearts. The star also re-posted the picture on her own Instagram account. "@dwalliams turning into a proper photographer. Our flight home tonight, love these guys!" Other photos included one of Ant and Dec looking relaxed and happy, which was captioned: "Dick & Dom."

The BGT team poked fun at the fight rumours surrounding Ant and Amanda

Last week, Ant and Amanda were pictured seemingly having a heated exchanged at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Manchester. Amanda was quick to respond to the rumours, and on Friday posted a photo on her Instagram account showing the pair with their fellow BGT stars laughing while walking together backstage. She wrote: "Loving #Manchester @bgt #fabulous #first #day up here – loads of fun. Too much #laughter." Ant's representative also dismissed the reports, saying: "Ant and Amanda were not having any form of argument. They were literally having a conversation."

RELATED: Amanda Holden responds to reports of a "fight" with Ant McPartlin

Ant and Dec were all smiles as they relaxed on their way back from the BGT auditions

Ant, who separated from his wife Lisa Armstrong after 11 years of marriage at the beginning of the year, has been putting on a brave face over the past few months, despite ongoing media attention surrounding his marriage breakdown. The former couple confirmed their split on 14 January, with Ant's representative releasing a statement that read: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

RELATED: Ant McPartlin puts on a brave face at BGT auditions in Manchester