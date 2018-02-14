Brooklyn Beckham celebrates Chloe Moretz's birthday with sweet Instagram snap Brooklyn Beckham wished his girlfriend, actress Chloe Moretz, a happy birthday

Brooklyn Beckham has taken to Instagram to wish his girlfriend, Chloe Moretz, a happy 21st birthday. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a snap of the gorgeous blonde smiling for the camera while chatting on her phone, and captioned the photo: "Happy birthday baby, love you to the moon and back," accompanied by a rose emoji. Chloe looked stylish in the post while dressed in a black skirt and black blouse with matching stiletto heels.

Brooklyn shared a snap of Chloe on Instagram

The Bad Neighbours 2 star shared several snaps from her birthday party on her own Instagram account, where she posed on a sofa with Brooklyn and some of her close friends. She captioned the sweet album: "Last night I had the most wonderful time celebrating my 21st birthday with the most special beautiful humans. Thank you so much @beautyessexla for putting it all together and making my 21st birthday dreams come true." Brooklyn shared two photos from the party as well, which included a snap of Chloe feeding him birthday cake, and the pair snuggled up on the sofa. Chloe looked incredible in a black mini dress and over the knee boots, before changing into an Oriental-inspired cream dress.

Brooklyn and Chloe have been dating on and off since 2014, and Chloe recently opened up about their relationship, telling Us Weekly: "I think we chose each other... you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all." Speaking to Elle.com, she added: "We just try to keep things as private as possible and you know, everything [we share] is discussed," she said. "And everything is an open line of dialogue between the two of us, and we're happy, and we kind of got it down to a science."

