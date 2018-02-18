Kylie Minogue talks about 'nervous breakdown' after split from Joshua Sasse The I Should Be So Lucky singer said that she "just wanted to stop" after her break-up with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue has opened up about her heartbreak after splitting up from fiancé Joshua Sasse last February. The I Should Be So Lucky singer had previously referred to the actor as "my love" and had spoken of her desire to start a family with the 29-year-old. However, she has told The Sunday Times that she was "broken" by the end of their relationship, and that she went away to Thailand with two of her friends in order to get away from everything. She said: "I just wanted to stop. I knew I needed to heal my…My physical system was compromised. I think it's called a nervous breakdown." She went on to reveal that she spent six days in Thailand where she spent the time not talking to anyone, which allowed her to feel "absolutely calm."

The former Neighbours star also spoke about finding love again. She said: "I love romance and I love to feel in love or be in love." She added that she "probably will" find love again, joking: "Will it work? Probably won't work. Might work. I'll give it a try." In the interview, Kylie also said of Joshua: "I really don’t want to talk about it much because it's not fair on him. I'm beyond this story." The pop sensation has previously praised her music for acting as a "great escape" after her split.

Kylie told The Sun in January: "The end of 2016 was not a good time for me. So when I started working on the album in 2017 it was, in many ways, a great escape. I was quite fragile when I started work on it but being able to express myself in the studio made quick work of regaining my sense of self — writing about various aspects of my life, the highs and lows, with a real sense of knowing and of truth." She continued: "And irony. And joy. If there's one love that will always be there for you, it's music. Well, it is for me, anyway." The Spinning Around singer and the British actor were together for three years after meeting on the set of Joshua's show, Galavant, where Kylie had a guest role.

