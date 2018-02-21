George and Amal Clooney's twins donate to shooting survivors The Clooneys will attend the March for Our Lives on 24 March

George and Amal Clooney have revealed that they are donating $500,000 (£357,000) to support the school students who will march next month to demand action on gun control. The March For Our Lives event, which will take place on 24 March, was organised by the Florida school shooting survivors - and many stars have come forward to show their support. The Hollywood couple made the donation in the names of their eight-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, and confirmed that they will be attending the event.

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," George, 56, said in a statement. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side-by-side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event." He added: "Our children's lives depend on it."

The march comes after the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The massacre left 17 dead and injured more than a dozen. High school senior Emma Gonzalez, who has garnered the support of a number of Hollywood stars, gave a passionate speech at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, saying: "We are going to be the kids you read about in textbooks. Not because we’re going to be another statistic about mass shooting in America, but because...we are going to be the last mass shooting."

