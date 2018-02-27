Tamara Ecclestone hits out at James Stunt following controversial interview James and Petra Ecclestone were granted a divorce at the end of 2017

Tamara Ecclestone has taken to Instagram following controversial comments made by her former brother-in-law, James Stunt. Linking to a story about James' recent interview with Tatler, the 33-year-old wrote: "What kind of a 'man' does this on his daughter's birthday? Unless he stops telling lies about my family we will have to start telling the truth about him." Fans were quick to offer their support to Tamara and her younger sister Petra Ecclestone, with one writing: "Rise above it Tamara… You are a strong family", while another remarked: "Only one credibility suffers in this case – and it is his." A third added: "You are such a strong woman. I love the way you defend those you love, such a lost trait nowadays…"

Tamara Ecclestone pictured with her younger sister Petra Ecclestone

James and Petra were divorced last year after finally reaching an agreement on their estimated £5.5billion fortune. James, 36, and 29-year-old Petra – the daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone - were married in 2011 and are parents to three children together. At a hearing earlier this year, it was revealed that James had signed a prenuptial agreement worth £16million, and that the former couple were expected to battle over their £158million LA mansion, and their Grade II-listed home in Chelsea, London.

Petra and James Stunt were divorced in October 2017

Speaking after the divorce hearing, James said in a statement: "I love Petra and our children and I hope the press respect our privacy now as we carry out the most important responsibility of being mother and father to our wonderful children." A spokesperson added: "It is announced, with regret, that James Stunt and Petra Ecclestone have agreed to divorce and that Decree Nisi, uncontested, was granted by HHJ Tolson this morning. James is committed to remaining firm friends with Petra and is concerned that the misleading media coverage of their divorce has not accurately reflected the issues which were in dispute."

