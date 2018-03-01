Victoria Beckham makes kids go to school during Storm Emma – see the hilarious snaps Victoria Beckham shared snaps of her children going to school in the snowy weather

Romeo and Cruz Beckham were not happy that their mum, Victoria Beckham, made them go to school on Thursday despite the chilly weather conditions! The wind and snow has meant that many schools have closed, and plenty of people have taken snow days rather than venture outside – but that didn't put off the fashion designer! Sharing a photo of her two youngest sons looking deeply unimpressed on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "When Mum makes you go to school in the snow (and your friends don't go!) #terriblemother."

Little Harper seemed slightly more enthusiastic to brace the chilly weather for school, and Victoria shared a photo of her long brunette hair in two plaits, writing: "Little Miss Harper." She then posted a video of Harper making her way down the garden path to go to school while wrapped up in a coat with a matching beret.

The family have recently returned from a ski trip in Canada, and continued enjoying the snow in London! David Beckham took his three youngest children to the park on Wednesday where they tried to sledging and made snow angels. In one video, Harper was seen having fun before getting snow on her tights, and was heard saying: "My school tights!" David shared a snap of Cruz, 13, making a snow angel, and wrote: "Snow angel Cruz, so cute!" Victoria stayed out of the action due to a cast on her foot. Thanking fans for their support after she was spotted wearing a foot brace, she wrote: "Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal." She also jokily shared a photograph of herself with her crutches while standing at the top of the stairs. Writing: "I', quite into this boot lately. #Inspiration #nextseason."