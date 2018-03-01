Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster celebrate their engagement anniversary in Paris Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have celebrated their 13 year anniversary together in Paris

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have been enjoying a romantic break in Paris to celebrate the 13-year anniversary of their engagement! Penny took to Instagram to share snaps of the pair enjoying the cold weather in the city of love to visit the Louve Museum and the iconic Eiffel Tower. Posting a photo of the pair snuggled together in front of the tower, she wrote: "-2 in Paris tonight but my love will keep me warm as we celebrate our 13th anniversary of our engagement #eiffeltower (where Rod proposed). It was there before we were born, it will be there when we are gone. #paris #love."

Rod and Penny posed outside of the Eiffel Tower

The pair lovingly renewed their vows in July 2017, and Rod opened up about their relationship. Speaking to HELLO!, he said: "Penny is my whole world. What a girl. Love means many things to many people but to me it's wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible. It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We're not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family."

A day at the Museum #Museedorsay A post shared by Penny Lancaster (@penny.lancaster) on Feb 28, 2018 at 11:33am PST

Penny added: "Being able to reflect on those ten years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important. This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you'll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together." Penny and Rod tied the knot in June 2007 and share two sons; Alastair, 12, and six-year-old Aiden. Rod also has six children from previous relationships, including Kimberley, 38, Renee, 25, Sean, 37, and Liam, 23.

