Celebrity birthday March 2: Chris Martin, Rebel Wilson, Daniel Craig

With the birthday round-up continuing, HELLO! takes a look at the stars who are celebrating their birthday on March 2. From milestone birthdays to celebrating on holiday, these celebrities are sure to have a great time come their big days. Although all very different, the one thing these famous faces have in common is their star sign. Being born on March 2 makes Chris Martin, Rebel Wilson and Daniel Craig Pisces. Characteristics mean that they all have a loving and caring side, and are good at solving conflicts.

Chris Martin turns 41

Coldplay singer Chris Martin has had an exciting year, having found love again with actress Dakota Johnson at the end of 2017. Last year for his milestone 40th birthday, the singer went to town with a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed party, inviting stars including Orlando Bloom, Julia Roberts, Jay Z and James Corden. The father-of-two will no doubt be spending his big day with the actress and his children Apple, 13, and 11-year-old Moses.

Chris Martin will be 41!

Rebel Wilson turns 38

Rebel Wilson will be celebrating her 38th birthday, and the actress is set to have a fantastic time! Currently in New Zealand, Rebel has been taking photos of her travels, including a recent one of her zip lining. Rebel is away with her sister Liberty and their family friends, looking relaxed and happy as she counts down the days until her big day.

Rebel Wilson is turning 38

Daniel Craig turns 50

Daniel Craig will be celebrating a milestone birthday on 2 March as he turns 50. The James Bond actor, who is married to actress Rachel Weisz, will no doubt be celebrating in style with his loved ones. Earlier in the year, Rachel opened up about how they make their marriage private, telling ES Magazine: "You make it your own. It's very personal, it's very private. I don't think mine's particularly exceptional apart from that we're both in the public eye."

Daniel Craig is celebrating his 50th birthday