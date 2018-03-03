Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's baby news - watch the sweet announcement The couple made the announcement with a sweet video

Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna have announced they are expecting their third child! The couple, who are known for announcing their pregnancies in creative ways, shared the news with an adorable video of the family playing in the snow - with the camera finally panning onto a snowman with a baby scan attached to it. Posting the film to Instagram, Tom wrote: "We thought we'd make it a trilogy. “Baby 3 coming September! Couldn't be happier. @mrsgifletcher." On his popular YouTube channel, he added: "Mum and bump are doing brilliantly and we're all very excited that our family is getting bigger!"

Giovanna also posted her excitement to her own Instagram account, writing, “We have some news to share... Roll on September. xxx @tomfletcher #love #family.” The couple, who are already parents to Buzz, four, and Buddy, two, married in 2012 – and have gained millions of fans on social media for sharing their family life in a series of adorable videos made by Tom.

READ MORE: Tom and Giovanna Fletcher enjoy family holiday with sons Buzz and Buddy

The announcement comes after the twosome recently revealed they are writing a novel together, based on an idea they have been developing over the past five years. Tom told fans: "We can finally talk about it! @mrsgifletcher and I are excited to announce EVE OF MAN, our first book together and the first novel in a new TRILOGY!" At the time, fans had admitted that they were hoping the couple were announcing another pregnancy – so the pair’s followers are bound to be thrilled with the news.

WATCH BELOW: Giovanna Fletcher on her relationship with Tom's fans, and finding time to write with Buzz and Buddy