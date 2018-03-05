Simon Thomas reveals stranger's act of kindness in coffee shop The grieving TV presenter tragically lost his wife Gemma to cancer in November

Simon Thomas has revealed a stranger's act of kindness following the untimely death of his wife Gemma in November. The former Blue Peter presenter told his followers on social media on Monday that he had received an anonymous note from behind the counter when he took a trip out to his local coffee shop, Nomad Bakery, in Reading. When the dad-of-one went to pay, he was handed a piece of paper, which read: "Please could you take this as payment next time Simon Thomas comes in with his son Ethan for a drink and cake! Let them know everyone is wishing them both strength and happiness."

Simon Thomas recieved a kind note from a stranger when he went to his local coffee shop

The Sky Sports presenter shared a photo of the note on his Instagram account, and wrote besides it: "Some wonderfully kind people out there. Someone left this in @nomadrdguk today. Whoever you are – thank you. God Bless." This isn't the first time that strangers have been touched by Simon and Ethan's heartbreaking story. In January, one of Simon's social media followers – Dan Ritchie – took time to write Simon a daily note to encourage him to carry on through his grief. The notes were inspired by Simon's snack notes – which he writes for his eight-year-old son each morning, and has taken to sharing them with his loyal fans each day.

Simon and his son Ethan tragically lost Gemma in November

Earlier in the month, Simonhad Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in tears as he bravely went on This Morning to talk about his wife's death. Holly had tears streaming down her face as the bereaved father-of-one revealed how he had told the couple's eight-year-old son that his mother had died. "All the way back [from the hospital], my heart was pounding. He [Ethan] went in to see her twice that day. I didn't tell Ethan she was going. I said, 'Mummy is seriously ill' and I held him close to her ear a couple of times and he said he loved her. And then he went to play with his cousins."

Heartbroken Simon announced the death of his 40-year-old wife on 25 November. "Today I am crushed with indescribable pain," Simon told his followers. "Just three days after falling ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, my dear wife Gemma passed away yesterday evening surrounded by her family and friends." He added: "If you are a prayer – pray for my boy Ethan. 8 yrs, precious and in bits. Thank you."