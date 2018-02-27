Simon Thomas reduces Holly Willoughby to tears as he talks about wife's death: video Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield became visibly upset at Simon spoke about his loss

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were reduced to tears as Simon Thomas bravely appeared on This Morning on Tuesday to talk about the death of his wife. Simon spoke candidly about how Gemma had passed away just three days after she was diagnosed with leukaemia in November last year, at the age of 40. And Holly had tears streaming down her face as the bereaved father-of-one revealed how he had told the couple's eight-year-old son that his mother had died. "All the way back [from the hospital], my heart was pounding. He [Ethan] went in to see her twice that day. I didn't tell Ethan she was going. I said, 'Mummy is seriously ill' and I held him close to her ear a couple of times and he said he loved her. And then he went to play with his cousins."

Simon Thomas bravely spoke about his wife's death in a heartbreaking interview on This Morning

Simon continued: "I thought I've got to tell him, so I took him upstairs and looked into his deep brown eyes and said, 'Ethan, I'm really sorry – they couldn't make Mummy better'. And I couldn't dress it up. I said, 'Mummy's died'. He collapsed on the floor and I did too, and I just held him. I rolled on the floor with him. I would never ever wish that on my worst enemy."

STORY: Simon Thomas writes emotional letter to his son on first birthday without wife