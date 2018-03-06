Kim Kardashian's surrogate makes appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Lorena also spoke to Kim's sisters, Kylie and Khloe, about their pregnancies

Although Kim Kardashian initially wanted to keep the identity of her surrogate for baby Chicago private, the women - known only as Lorena - appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Monday to discuss surrogacy. Although her back was to the camera at all times, Lorena revealed that she was the mother of two children, and opened up about why she decided to become a surrogate, telling the family that pregnancies feel 'natural' for her and are what she is 'supposed to do'.

Kim invited her surrogate onto the show

She said: "I know from the very beginning this is not my baby. At the end, my joy and my satisfaction is whoever I'm having the baby for. So when the baby comes out they're like, 'Okay, well do you want skin on skin?' I'm like, 'No, let her go to her mum.' I know what my job is in all of it, you know what I'm saying? It makes me feel important because I'm like, 'Wow, I did something so good. This is beautiful. Like I would do this again a thousand more times.'"

Lorena was also spotted chatting to Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, both of whom were pregnant at the same time. In a clip from the episode, Khloe told her: "We're three months apart, me and her... We've both never been through this before!" Speaking about Lorena, Kim said: "Our surrogate is such a nice person. My family absolutely loves her and I'm just so grateful. Surrogacy is such a beautiful thing and we're just so excited to welcome our baby girl." In a previous episode, Kim opened up about her concerns with welcoming a baby via surrogacy, admitting that she was concerned about bonding with the baby. She said: "Even though I will appreciate not having to gain the weight and then lose the weight…I so would have rather have done it on my own. I just hope I care as much…everyone says its like no different. I still would have rather done it myself."

