Ronan Keating pays tribute to the incredible women in his life – see the sweet photo!

Ronan Keating has shared a heartfelt tribute to the women in his life, to mark International Women's Day. The singer posted a stunning photo montage to his Instagram page featuring nine photos of all the wonderful women in his family, including his late mother Marie, his wife Storm and his daughters. Ronan wrote: "Happy #internationalwomensdayto all the incredible women around the world. Thank you to the women in my life young and old that make the world a better place. Not enough squares to put you all in But ya know who you are. #Family#internationalwomensday #fiercewomen#Love."

Photo credit: Instagram/ Ronan Keating

In the sweet collection of photographs we can see Storm with Ronan's daughters Missy and Ali from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly. The montage is just adorable, with a particularly cute photo of the star's pet pug Aussie who is shown feeding her puppies. Fans of the former Boyzone member loved his tribute and were quick to comment. One wrote: "Just amazing, you are surrounded by lots of amazing women. Look at gorgeous Aussie, being a fab mummy xx." A second said: "Beautiful pics of all the amazing women in your life who must be so proud of you the person you have become Your mum would be so proud of you xx." A third posted: "@rokeating love that Aussie the pug features in the montage of strong women."

Ronan is dad to four children: baby Cooper, eleven months, with Storm, and his three children from his previous marriage. Storm and Ronan tied the knot back in 2015, after meeting on the set of Australia's X Factor in 2012, when the Irish pop star acted as a judge following the breakdown of his marriage. Ronan ended his 17-year-union with Yvonne, while Storm divorced Sydney financial director Tim Ivers in April 2012.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Ronan Keating

Back in December, Ronan surprised his Instagram followers by sharing rare photographs of himself and Storm with his children all together on holiday in the Maldives. Ronan posted a lovely photo of six of them together at an underwater restaurant, with the caption: "Good days and great nights. Couldn’t be happier. Got my family around me loving life. Got everything I need. Truly blessed. #Family #Love #Keatings#Maldives #2017."