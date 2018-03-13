Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik speak out following shock split The celebrity couple shocked fans after announcing their separation on Tuesday

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have decided to go their separate ways after more than two years together. The model and former One Direction singer took to social media to confirm the news that they had split, following reports earlier in the day. Zayn told fans that he has a "huge amount of respect and adoration" for his former girlfriend, and asked for privacy at the "difficult" time. He wrote on Twitter: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ."

Minutes afterwards, Gigi shared her own thoughts on the split, where she said that she wants "nothing but the best" for Zayn. She said: "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG."

The former couple started dating in 2015

The former couple first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015, and Zayn recently gave an insight into his life with Gigi. "She helps organize my schedule around seeing her," he told Billboard. "She's in the studio quite a lot. She likes to cook for me and stuff - when I'm here late, she'll come down and bring me food. She's cool." While chatting to Vogue Magazine, Gigi revealed her ideal date night with the Pillowtalk hitmaker. She explained: "When I'm in LA I mostly stay in because it's my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking. We like late night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up."