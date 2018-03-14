Celebrity birthdays March 14: Michael Caine, Jamie Bell and Simone Biles Find out what these famous faces have been up to recently

A very happy birthday to Michael Caine, Jamie Bell and Simone Biles! The stars all celebrate their special days on 14 March – and to mark the occasion, we've taken a look at what the celebrities are most famous for, what they've been up to in recent months, and what the future has in store for them. Starting with…

Michael Caine turns 85

Veteran actor Sir Michael Caine celebrates his 85th birthday! The Oscar-winning actor will no doubt enjoy his big day surrounded by family: he has two children and three grandchildren. With a career spanning over six decades, Sir Michael, who is known for his distinctive cockney accent, has starred in over 115 films including The Italian Job and Batman. He has recently been cast in Dear Dictator and Sherlock Gnomes and shows no sign of slowing down! "When the offers of work stop I will say I have retired. The film business will have to give me up, not the other way around," Sir Michael said in an interview last year.

Jamie Bell turns 32

Billy Elliot star Jamie has had a lot to celebrate in the past year; he married actress Kate Mara back in July. If his wedding planning is anything to go by, his birthday party is set to be a big one! Speaking on Jimmy Fallon, Kate said of her then-fiancé: "Jamie is very interested. I will say I don't care and he will give the exact colour, and shape – he's the bride!"

Simone Biles turns 21

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has many achievements to celebrate as she turns 21. She won four gold medals at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, and has become the most decorated American gymnast in history. Simone is likely to share her special day with her boyfriend and fellow gymnast, Stacey Ervin, and their adorable pup Lilo. Simone regularly shares snaps of her beloved pooch with her 3.4 million Instagram followers.